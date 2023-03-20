6,145 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,074,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,651 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,663,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

BATS ESML traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.42. 952,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

