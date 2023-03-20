6,499 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

