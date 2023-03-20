6,805 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,648,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,905,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $463.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.61. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

