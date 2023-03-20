692 Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

CCSI stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,246. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $648.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

