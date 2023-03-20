986 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Bought by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCNCA traded up $50.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $559.72. 108,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $740.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $783.30. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $885.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.