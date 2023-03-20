A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

