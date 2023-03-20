A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $202,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,002 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after buying an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $224.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.86 and its 200 day moving average is $208.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

