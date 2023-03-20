A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $701.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $311,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $311,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $25,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,120 shares of company stock valued at $799,741. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.