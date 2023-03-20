A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare A2Z Smart Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -287.06% -201.05% -128.26% A2Z Smart Technologies Competitors -206.36% -54.51% -30.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A A2Z Smart Technologies Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 28.39%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A2Z Smart Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

0.5% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million -$40.29 million -1.85 A2Z Smart Technologies Competitors $662.33 million $16.32 million 6.18

A2Z Smart Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

A2Z Smart Technologies has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A2Z Smart Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A2Z Smart Technologies competitors beat A2Z Smart Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

