Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.9% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 38,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 40,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 169,551 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 884,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $97,086,000 after acquiring an additional 161,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

