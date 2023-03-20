Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 40,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 169,551 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 884,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $97,086,000 after acquiring an additional 161,106 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $97.01 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.