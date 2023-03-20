Acala Token Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $63.90 million and $2.16 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00032397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00201183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,428.77 or 0.99924829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10570184 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,583,919.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.