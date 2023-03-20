Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Accenture were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.20. 591,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.95. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

