AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. apricus wealth LLC grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

