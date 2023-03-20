Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,612 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of DMB stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

