Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,683 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $38.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

