Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,575,000 after buying an additional 403,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 557,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 318,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $86.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

