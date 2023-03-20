Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $206.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

