Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $6.18 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 260,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 202,802 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

