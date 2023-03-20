Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,987,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 977,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $87.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

