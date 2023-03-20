Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,791 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

