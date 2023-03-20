Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of AE stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.88. 18,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,071. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Further Reading

