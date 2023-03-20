Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 9,785 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 67,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $98.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 223.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

