Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

