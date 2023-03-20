Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of BCE worth $36,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

