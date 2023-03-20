Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 306.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,490 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 57.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 80.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of FNV opened at $143.50 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

