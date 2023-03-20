Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $34.30 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

