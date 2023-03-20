Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 29,218 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 992,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,218 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 2.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $54,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $37.18 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 458.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

