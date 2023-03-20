Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $242.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.27. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

