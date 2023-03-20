Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 815 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.00 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.