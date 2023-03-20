Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACET. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $319.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,241,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,314,000 after buying an additional 290,191 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 260,705 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth about $29,284,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

