Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $358.14 on Thursday. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,728. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

