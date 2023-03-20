Aergo Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Aergo token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. Aergo has a market capitalization of $56.09 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aergo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00354265 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,209.48 or 0.25749225 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is AERGO?

AERGO is a decentralized platform that enables businesses to build, deploy, and operate blockchain applications. It is built on top of an open-source blockchain protocol that provides a secure and scalable environment for businesses to develop blockchain solutions. AERGO uses a hybrid architecture that combines both public and private blockchain networks to ensure optimal performance, security, and scalability.

## Who created AERGO?

AERGO was created by Blocko, a blockchain technology company based in South Korea. The team behind AERGO has extensive experience in developing blockchain solutions for enterprises and has worked with a wide range of industries, including finance, logistics, and healthcare.

## What is it used for?

AERGO is designed to help businesses overcome the challenges of developing blockchain applications, providing a user-friendly development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy blockchain solutions quickly and easily. AERGO also offers a range of tools and services to support the development and operation of blockchain applications, including smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services.

AERGO’s hybrid blockchain architecture allows businesses to choose the level of privacy and control they need for their blockchain applications. The public blockchain network enables businesses to interact with other parties in the ecosystem, while the private blockchain network provides a secure and controlled environment for sensitive data and transactions.”

Aergo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.