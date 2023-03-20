Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $51,019,080.68 Billion

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $1.60 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00354724 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.41 or 0.25782577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

