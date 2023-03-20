Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $196.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $173.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $173.19 on Thursday. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average of $148.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.