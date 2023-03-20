Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.05.

ALK opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

