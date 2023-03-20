Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $189.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 12.58 and a quick ratio of 12.58. The company has a market cap of $970.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.97. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $189.36 and a 1-year high of $266.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

