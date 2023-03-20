Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Alexander’s Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of ALX stock opened at $189.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 12.58 and a quick ratio of 12.58. The company has a market cap of $970.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.97. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $189.36 and a 1-year high of $266.43.
Alexander’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.
Institutional Trading of Alexander’s
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.