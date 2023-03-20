Algorand Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $67.81 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00064208 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00044916 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007803 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019887 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003669 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001519 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,442,783 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,879,623 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
