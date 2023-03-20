Algorand Price Tops $0.22 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $82.27 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00042771 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018982 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,442,413 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,879,253 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.