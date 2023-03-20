Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 36000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Alianza Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

