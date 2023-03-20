Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lowered by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.3% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

