Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.78.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $320.87 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $461.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.65 and a 200-day moving average of $240.46.

In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

