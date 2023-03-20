Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.92.

ATD traded up C$0.41 on Monday, reaching C$62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 366,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,301. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$49.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

