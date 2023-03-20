Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %

AAU traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. 156,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,186. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

