Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.55. 9,351,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,420,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

