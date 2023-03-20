Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.66. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

