Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance
ASPS stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $72.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,236,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,184,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

