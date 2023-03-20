Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

ASPS stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $72.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,236,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,184,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.9% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

