Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Purchases $17,100.00 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 573,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,384.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alto Ingredients Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of ALTO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,662. The company has a market cap of $119.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
