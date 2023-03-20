Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Purchases $17,100.00 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 573,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,384.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alto Ingredients Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of ALTO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,662. The company has a market cap of $119.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alto Ingredients

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTO. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.