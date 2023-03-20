Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.78.
Ambarella Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.81 on Thursday. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.