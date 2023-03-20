Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.81 on Thursday. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,333. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

