Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.90.

Ameren Trading Down 1.2 %

Ameren stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

